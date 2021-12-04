No. 4 Baylor dominates Arkansas-Pine Bluff for 99-54 win

WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer led five players in double figures with his 20 points, and fourth-ranked Baylor beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-54 on Saturday night. The Bears (8-0) led by 10 after a Kendall Brown layup with 14:14 left in the first half. The Golden Lions never got the margin back to single digits. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bears, who dominated on the boards 49-24. Matthew Mayer had 14 points for Baylor, including 4 3s. Brandon Brown was 8 of 11 from the floor and led Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8) with 19 points.