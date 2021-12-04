Mississippi, coach Lane Kiffin agree to new contract

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi and Lane Kiffin have agreed to what the school says is a new contract after the program’s first 10-win regular season. Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced the new deal Saturday. The school did not release any details of the contract. Kiffin led No. 8 Ole Miss to a 10-2 regular season, including a 7-0 record at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in his second year. The Rebels are headed to a New Year’s Six bowl.