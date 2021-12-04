Maupay rescues 1-1 draw for Brighton at Southampton in EPL

Neal Maupay’s goal in the eighth minute of injury time rescued a 1-1 draw for Brighton at Southampton in the English Premier League. Maupay reacted quickest to tap in from close range after Jakub Moder’s free kick. The goal denied Ralph Hasenhuttl a win on his three-year anniversary as Southampton manager. However, Brighton is still winless in 11 matches in all competitions after a promising start to the season and lost Leandro Trossard to a serious elbow injury in the second half. The winger was carried from the field on a stretcher after a collision with Nathan Redmond.