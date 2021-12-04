Malmo defends Swedish league title with draw in final round

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Malmo defended its Swedish league title with a 0-0 draw against Halmstad in the final round on Saturday. The point was enough to ensure Malmo finished ahead of Stockholm club AIK on goal difference for its 22nd domestic league title, with fans storming the pitch at the final whistle to celebrate. Both Malmo and AIK finished with 59 points from 30 games. The 16-team league runs from April-December with an offseason during the winter months. Malmo qualified for the Champions League group stage this season but has just one point from five games.