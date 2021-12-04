Gillespie, Moore lead No. 6 Villanova past Saint Joe’s 81-52

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 23 points to lead No. 6 Villanova to an 81-52 victory over Saint Joseph’s. Justin Moore added 16 points and Eric Dixon had 12 for the 6-2 Wildcats. They won their 10th straight in a series dating to 1921 between Big Five rivals that are separated by just seven miles. Jordan Hall scored 22 points for Saint Joe’s. Taylor Funk, who entered leading the Hawks at 17.4 points per game, went scoreless.