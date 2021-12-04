ETSU rallies to edge Kennesaw 32-31 in FCS 2nd round

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Riddell found Nate Adkins on a crossing route in the back of the end zone for a 2-point conversion with 35 seconds to play to give seventh-seeded East Tennessee State a stunning 32-31 win over Kennesaw State in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Riddell threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Will Huzzie with 1:28 to play and Tim Stayskal recovered an onside kick on the Kennesaw 48. It took the Buccaneers 5 plays to score; a 4-yard pass from Riddell to Quay Holmes. ETSU coach Randy Sanders didn’t hesitate in the decision to go for the win. Riddell was 22 of 35 for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Jonathan Murphy came off the bench to throw for two touchdowns and run for two for Kennesaw State.