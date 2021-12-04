Davis’ 28 lead Kings to 2nd straight win over Clippers

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terrence Davis scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time in four nights with a 104-99 victory. Davis made all four of his 3-point attempts in the third quarter and finished 6 of 11 from beyond the arc. Tyrese Haliburton added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for Sacramento, which beat the Clippers 124-115 on Wednesday in Los Angeles. De’Aaron Fox had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Marvin Bagley III recorded his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.