Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:49 PM

COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY: Young leads Tide over Georgia

KION 2020

By The Associated Press

Saturday’s best: Alabama’s Bryce Young helped thrust the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide back into the College Football Playoff, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another in a 41-24 win over No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Cincinnati is in position to become the first non-Power 5 team to qualify for the CFP after rolling past No. 16 Houston 35-20 in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content