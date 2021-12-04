Cole leads shorthanded UConn to 88-59 rout of Grambling St.

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — R.J. Cole scored 18 points to help No. 17 UConn, which was playing without two injured starters, rout Grambling State 88-59 on Saturday. Freshman Jordan Hawkins added 15 points for the Huskies (8-1), who are off to the program’s best start since going 9-0 to open the 2013-14 season. Isaiah Whaley had 12 points and Akok Akok chipped in with 10. Cameron Christon had all 18 of his pointsf for Grambling (3-6) before being injured in the first half. A.J. Taylor added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.