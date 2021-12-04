Barcelona loses to Betis 1-0 before critical Bayern trip

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has lost its first match under Xavi Hernández when it fell to Real Betis 1-0 at home. Juanmi Jiménez finished off a counterattack to take Betis’ winner in the 79th minute at Camp Nou. Barcelona had won twice and drawn once since Xavi took over as coach from Ronald Koeman. The defeat left the team in seventh place and in danger of falling even further behind leader Real Madrid. Barcelona visits Bayern Munich on Wednesday needing a win to ensure its place in the Champions League round of 16. Before kickoff, Barcelona player Alexia Putellas presented the 50,000-plus fans her Ballón d’Or for the world’s best women’s player.