Ball, 3 other Hornets in NBA’s health and safety protocols

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Four Charlotte Hornets players, including last year’s Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, have been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday, an indicator they have tested positive of the coronavirus. Along with Ball, guard Terry Rozier, center Mason Plumlee and forward Jalen McDaniels will be sidelined for at least 10 days, or until they have recorded two negative tests in a 24-hour period. Barring more positive tests, the Hornets would meet the NBA’s minimum required eight players to play their next scheduled game Sunday night at the Atlanta Hawks. The team is scheduled to depart for Atlanta on Saturday. Charlotte’s last game came Wednesday night at Milwaukee.