2020 French Open champ Swiatek splits from long-time coach

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek says she is splitting from coach Piotr Sierzputowski after nearly six years working together. Swiatek announced the move in a social media post on Saturday. Swiatek hired Sierzputowski as her coach in January 2016, when she was 15 and still playing in junior tournaments. The 20-year-old from Poland has won a Grand Slam championship and reached a career high of No. 4 in the WTA rankings. She went 36-15 with two tour titles in 2021 and finished No. 9 in the rankings.

