Seton Hall suspends Espinoza-Hunter for game vs No 2 UConn

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Seton Hall has suspended second-leading scorer and top rebounder Andra Espinoza-Hunter for its game against No. 2 Connecticut. Coach Anthony Bozzella announced the suspension of the graduate student for a violation of team rules. The move came Friday just hours before the Pirates hosted the Big East Conference game. Espinoza-Hunter had started all five games for Seton Hall and is averaging 18 points and seven rebounds. She came to the school last year as a graduate student from Mississippi State.