Rangnick couldn’t turn down chance to lead Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick turned down an offer to coach Chelsea on an interim basis last season but he couldn’t say no to Manchester United. The 63-year-old German held his first news conference as interim manager. His contract calls for him to take up a consultancy role for two years after managing United for the remainder of the Premier League season. Rangnick watched from the stands as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in a wild 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday. The new coach says the game was “exciting for the fans” but not the style he wants as manager. Rangnick wants to bring more balance and control to United’s game.