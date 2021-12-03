Patience helps Wake Forest, Pitt build for ACC title shot

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh and Wake Forest will meet in a Top 25 showdown for the Atlantic Coast Conference title thanks in part to the continuity of being led by coaches who have been given time to build successful football programs. The No. 18 Demon Deacons are led by ACC coach of the year Dave Clawson, who is in his eighth season. He has guided Wake Forest to its first ACC title game since last winning in 2006. The 17th-ranked Panthers are led by seventh-year coach Pat Narduzzi and seeking the program’s first ACC title. Clawson says there are “lessons to be taken here” about schools being patient with coaches.