No. 5 UCLA at Washington canceled due to COVID-19 issues

SEATTLE (AP) — No. 5 UCLA’s game at Washington on Sunday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Huskies’ program. The game won’t be rescheduled and it will count as a Pac-12 victory for the Bruins. That’s because of the league’s rule for games impacted by COVID-19, which says that if two schools can’t agree on a date to reschedule, then the team dealing with the coronavirus outbreak will forfeit the game. The forfeit won’t be included by the NCAA in the teams’ overall records. The Huskies had already postponed their game scheduled for Thursday at Arizona.