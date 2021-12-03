Mark scores 22, No. 15 Houston routs Bryant 111-44

HOUSTON (AP) — Tramon Mark tied a career high with 22 points, Josh Carlton added 17 and No. 15 Houston won its third straight, beating Bryant 111-44. Fabian White Jr. had 13 of his 16 points in the first half, and Carlton scored eight as the Cougars (7-1) built a 52-21 lead at halftime.Kyler Edwards had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Sasser scored 12 points for Houston, which won its 30th straight home game. The Cougars shot a season-high 62% and made 10 of 23 3-pointers. Houston scored a season high in points and had its largest margin of victory since beating Valparaiso by 77 on Feb. 24, 1968.