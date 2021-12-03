Humphrey, Montana beat E. Washington 57-41 in FCS playoffs

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cam Humphrey threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to Samuel Akem in the second half, and No. 6 seed Montana beat Eastern Washington 50-35 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Montana (10-2), a two-time FCS champion making its record 25th playoff appearance, advances to its 14th quarterfinals and second in the last three years. Eric Barriere completed 47 of 80 passes for 530 yards and five touchdowns and moved past Steve McNair into fifth all-time in FCS with 120 career TD passes.