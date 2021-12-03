Germans sweep golds at skeleton World Cup race

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany took three of six possible medals in World Cup skeleton racing, including a sweep of the golds with Tina Hermann winning the women’s race and Axel Jungk getting the men’s win. Katie Uhlaender led the U.S. contingent with an eighth-place finish, only 0.56 seconds off Hermann’s winning time of 1 minute, 55.36 seconds. Kelly Curtis was 13th and Megan Henry placed 20th for the U.S. women. John Daly was 20th for the U.S. men. Austin Florian had a medal-contending run going, then crashed late in his first heat and finished 22nd.