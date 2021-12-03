Arians urges NFL look at vaccination status of more teams

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians would like to see the NFL expand an investigation of the COVID-19 vaccination status of two players on his team to include other rosters around the league. The league has suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for three games for misrepresenting their status with fake vaccination cards. Arians says those may not be the only cases of their kind across the league. He says, while the suspensions are a setback, he still feels the reigning Super Bowl champions have done as good a job as any team managing the coronavirus pandemic.