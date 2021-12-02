Winter of waiting: Baseball fans hope MLB lockout fleeting

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — MLB’s labor strife showdown pits the league’s owners vs. the players with a notable third party warily watching: the fans. It’s unlikely the people who actually pay for tickets will have much sympathy for either side. Fans are hoping for a quick resolution to the first MLB work stoppage in 26 years. But some see comparisons to the 1994-95 strike, which lasted 7 1/2 months and canceled the World Series for the first time in 90 years. The owners and players have around three months to come to an agreement before the regular season would be affected.