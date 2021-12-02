Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down after bowl

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down after the Cavaliers play their bowl game. Mendenhall’s tenure at the school will end after six seasons. The surprising announcement came in a news release Thursday afternoon. Mendenhall said in a hastily organized conference call that he needs “to step back from college football.” He says the decision is his alone and that Virginia’s president and athletic director asked him to stay. Mendenhall went 36-38 at Virginia, leading the Cavaliers to five straight bowl appearances and their only Atlantic Coast Conference title game appearance two years ago.