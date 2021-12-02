Rory McIlroy part of 3-way tie for lead in the Bahamas

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Rory McIlroy is playing so well he wishes the year wasn’t about to end. Coming off a win in Las Vegas and a close call in Dubai, McIlroy opened with a 66 in the Hero World Challenge. That gives him a share of the lead with Daniel Berger and Abraham Ancer at Albany Golf Club. Berger hasn’t played since the Ryder Cup and seems to have not lost much. Collin Morikawa was three shots back after a 68. He needs to win to reach No. 1 in the world ranking. The week already is a success. Morikawa got engaged.