Ronaldo double earns EPL win for United in front of Rangnick

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice including the winner from the penalty spot in Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League. It was a match that also featured one of the most bizarre goals seen for years as Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe scored while United goalkeeper David De Gea was lying on the ground apparently injured. It was a rip-roaring introduction to the Premier League for Ralf Rangnick, the recently appointed United manager who watched the match from a seat in the stands and wasn’t officially in charge. Tottenham beat Brentford 2-0 in the other match.