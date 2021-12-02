Pickett leads Pitt vs. Wake Forest in ACC title clash

By The Associated Press

The Pitt Panthers are seeking their first Atlantic Coast Conference championship on Saturday when they meet Wake Forest in a neutral site game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Conference player of the year Kenny Pickett threw for 40 touchdown passes this season, breaking Dan Marino’s school record of 37. That leaves him one shy of the ACC record held by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, which was established over the course of a 15-game season in 2016. Wake Forest last appeared in the game in 2006 when it beat Georgia Tech 9-6 in a defensive struggle. Clemson has won the last six ACC championships, but the Tigers failed to reach the big game this season.