No. 20 ULL, Appalachian State await 3rd Sun Belt title clash

By The Associated Press

The Sun Belt Conference is holding its third league championship game this weekend. And for the third time, the same two teams are involved. Appalachian State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette in each of the first two title games played in Boone, North Carolina, in 2018 and 2019. The league called off its title game during the pandemic-altered 2020 season and now Louisiana-Lafayette is getting ready to host the title for the first time on Saturday. The Ragin’ Cajuns throttled Appalachian State 41-13 during the regular season but must win the rematch to capture their first title game triumph in what could be ULL coach Billy Napier’s last game before he leaves to coach the Florida Gators.