N. Colorado edges Montana St. 77-75 in OT in Big Sky opener

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Daylen Kountz scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Kur Jongkuch scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds and Northern Colorado beat Montana State 77-75 in overtime to open Big Sky Conference play for both teams. Dalton Knecht started overtime with a dunk and followed up with a 3-pointer and Northern Colorado never trailed again. Jongkuch’s put back off a miss with five seconds left in regulation tied it at 64 to force the extra session. Xavier Bishop scored 17 for Montana State.