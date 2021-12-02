Morris scores 25, LSU women knock off No. 14 Cyclones 69-60

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 25 points with five 3-pointers and LSU defeated No. 14 Iowa State 69-60 in the SEC/Big 12 Showdown. It was LSU’s first win over a ranked team in the Kim Mulkey era. Morris’ five 3s also were a career high and Khayla Pointer scored 20 for LSU, which won its fifth straight game under the former Baylor coach. Ashley Joens scored 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including four 3-pointers, for the Cyclones, who were off to their best start since winning 14-straight to open the 2013-14 season. Emily Ryan scored 13 points and Lexi Donarski 10.