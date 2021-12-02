Chargers’ Wooden hopes road leads to general manager spot

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — JoJo Wooden thought after he was one of the final cuts by the Arizona Cardinals during training camp in 1993 that his best avenue to progress in football would be through coaching. He later discovered that scouting was his natural calling. That decision has led to a 25-year career in NFL front offices and could land Wooden a general manager spot. The 52-year-old Wooden oversees the Los Angeles Chargers pro and college scouting departments as Director of Player Personnel.