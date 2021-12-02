Binnington in COVID protocol, Blues using emergency backup

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. General manager Doug Armstrong said Binnington tested positive for the coronavirus. It was not clear if Binnington had any symptoms. Binnington joins forward Tyler Bozak as Blues players in protocol. St. Louis plans to recall goalie Charlie Lindgren on Friday. Ville Husso is expected to get the lion’s share of duties in net while Binnington is out. Binnington is a candidate to be one of Canada’s goalies at the Olympics assuming the NHL does not withdraw.