Wichita St. wins third straight at OSU’s Gallagher-Iba Arena

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ricky Council IV scored 17 points, Morris Udeze added 13 points and Wichita State beat Oklahoma State 60-51 for the Shockers third straight win at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Wichita State also defeated OSU on its home floor in December of 2017 and 2019. Prior to that, the Shockers were a combined 2-17 in Stillwater. The Shockers are the third nonconference team to win three straight at GIA, joining Tulsa (1979, 81, 83, 85) and DePaul (1945, 49, 50). Clarence Jackson chipped in with 10 points for Wichita State. Anderson led Oklahoma State with 17 points.