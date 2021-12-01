White Sox, Leury García finalize $16.5 million, 3-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and versatile Leury García have finalized a $16.5 million, three-year contract. The deal announced Wednesday calls for the 30-year-old Garcia to earn $5.5 million each of the next three years. He helped the White Sox win the AL Central last season, batting .267 with five homers and a career-high 54 RBIs in 126 games. He made 33 starts at second base, 28 in right field, 22 in center field, 18 at shortstop, and eight each in left field and at third base. Garcia debuted with the Texas Rangers in 2013 and has been with the White Sox since a trade that August. General manager Rick Hahn says the White Sox have also tendered contracts to pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López and outfielder Adam Engel.