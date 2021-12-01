UConn freshman Fudd out with stress injury in right foot

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma says star freshman Azzi Fudd will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks with an injured right foot. Auriemma said Fudd has been struggling with an apparent stress injury since the summer and recent medial scans showed it was time to shut her down for a while. Fudd is a former national player of the year who was the consensus top recruit in the nation coming out of high school. She has averaged 7.5 points and 2.3 rebounds for the second-ranked Huskies in her first four games.