Salah scores 2, Liverpool beats Everton 4-1 in EPL derby

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool piled more pressure on former manager Rafael Benitez with a 4-1 win over local rival Everton in the Premier League. Liverpool broke a scoring record in the process. Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota were Liverpool’s other scorers in the 239th Merseyside derby as the Reds became the first top-flight English team to score at least twice in 18 straight matches in all competitions. Salah is fronting Liverpool’s scoring charge and he now has 19 goals in as many appearances this season after his double at Goodison Park.