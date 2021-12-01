Portuguese league tightens restrictions after virus surge

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese league has announced stricter measures against the coronavirus after outbreaks in some of its clubs. The league says crowds will be limited at 5,000 and fans must provide negative test results or proof they recovered from COVID-19. Players will be tested 48 hours before matches and those on the bench will be required to wear masks. The new measures were crafted in a meeting between league officials and health authorities after Portugal entered a so-called state of calamity to curb an upward trend in infections.