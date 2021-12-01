Portuguese club Tondela put into isolation because of virus

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Health authorities have ordered all members of Portuguese soccer club Tondela to go into isolation in the latest setback related to a new surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The isolation order comes after 13 members of Belenenses were found to be infected with the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. Six players have tested positive for COVID-19 at Tondela. The club has not said if they were infected with the omicron variant. It says all players and technical staff were in isolation and waiting for further instructions from health authorities.