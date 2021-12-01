No. 19 Cyclones overcome slow start, rout Ark-Pine Bluff

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and No. 19 Iowa State overcame a slow start and beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 83-64. The Cyclones improved to 7-0, extending their best start since 2015-16. Tre Jackson scored 12 points and George Conditt added 11 points and seven rebounds for Iowa State. Shawn Williams was 4 for 7 from 3-point range and scored 21 points to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Trey Sampson scored 16 points and Kylen Milton 13 for the Golden Lions.