EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 28 points and 11 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi topped UT Rio Grande Valley 83-77. Mushila hit 14 of 17 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (6-1), who won their fifth straight game. Justin Johnson had 33 points and eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (4-4).