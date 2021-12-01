Matthews nets hat trick, surging Maple Leafs thrash Avs 8-3

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored three goals for his fourth career hat trick and the streaking Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Colorado Avalanche 8-3. John Tavares had a goal and two assists for Toronto, while William Nylander scored one and set up another. Jack Campbell made 28 saves. Jason Spezza, Travis Dermott and Pierre Engvall had the other goals for the Maple Leafs, who have won five straight games and are 15-2-0 over their last 17. Michael Bunting added three assists, while Mitch Marner and Alexander Kerfoot had two each. Nazem Kadri had two goals and Samuel Girard also scored for Colorado. Jonas Johansson stopped 33 shots as the Avalanche lost for the second time in three games after winning six in a row.