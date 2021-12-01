Liverpool entertains as EPL’s top 3 all win to stay close

LONDON (AP) — Only two points separate Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. Liverpool hit four goals for a third consecutive game by beating Everton 4-1 on Wednesday. Being third is far from problematic for Jürgen Klopp’s 2020 champions with another 24 games to go. Manchester City won 2-1 at Aston Villa to stay a point ahead of Liverpool in second and Chelsea remains a point better off at the top after beating Watford by the same score. The top three pulled away from fourth place after West Ham was held 1-1 by Brighton.