Heat center Bam Adebayo needs thumb surgery, will miss weeks

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is likely out until at least mid-January. It’s the first major injury of Adebayo’s five pro seasons. He’s averaging a career-best 18.7 points for Miami this season, along with 10.2 rebounds per game. Adebayo was injured in Monday’s loss to Denver. He underwent tests Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the full scope of the injury, and it was determined that he tore the ulnar collateral ligament. The timetable for his return isn’t expected to be finalized until after surgery.