TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph scored 23 points and missed just six of 16-shot attempts and Florida A&M beat Division II-level Fort Valley State 76-63. FAMU used a late 8-0 first-half run to build a 32-18 lead with 3:18 left before halftime and were up double digits from there. Davon Cottle, off the bench, and K.J. Doucet each scored 13 points for the Wildcats.