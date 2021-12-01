Doncic, Mavericks start hot-handed to beat Pelicans 139-107

By PETER FINNEY JR.

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 18 of his team-high 28 points in the first quarter and dished out 14 assists in 27 minutes to power the Dallas Mavericks to a 139-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Doncic went 7 of 8 from the floor in the Mavericks’ 41-point first quarter — their highest-scoring period of the season. Dallas finished 57 of 83 for the game (69%). Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas. New Orleans was paced by Brandon Ingram with 29 points.