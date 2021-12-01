Czech-Belarus Women’s WCup qualifier postponed until 2022

PRAGUE (AP) — A postponed Women’s World Cup qualifying game between the Czech Republic and Belarus will be played in 2022. The match was postponed after several players on the visiting team tested positive for the coronavirus. The Czech soccer association says UEFA has yet to confirm a date for the game. The Czechs were scheduled to play Belarus in the northeastern city of Opava. UEFA agreed to postpone the game after three Belarusian players returned positive tests. The Czech soccer federation says the Belarusian team was retested but the results have not been revealed.