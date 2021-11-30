Venezuela hires Argentine Pekerman to coach national team

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — José Pekerman has been hired to coach the Venezuelan national team. The 72-year-old Argentine signed a five-year contract with the goal of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Venezuela is the only team from the South American confederation that has never reached the World Cup. It is out of the running for next year’s tournament in Qatar. Pekerman has twice coached Colombia to the World Cup and one time with Argentina.