River runs through Beaver Creek: Radamus at home for races

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — American ski racer River Radamus has plenty of history with Beaver Creek, Colorado, and the Birds of Prey course. He grew up going to races as part of field trips for school. He watched Ted Ligety win on the demanding course and would chase Bode Miller around town for an autograph. So doing well at Beaver Creek this weekend would mean the world to the up-and-coming racer who has his sights set on the Beijing Games. Radamus is feeling confident heading into the World Cup stop at Beaver Creek. He recently finished in sixth place at the season opening giant slalom in Austria.