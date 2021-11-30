Raphinha’s late penalty earns Leeds 1-0 EPL win over Palace

LEEDS, England (AP) — Brazil winger Raphinha has converted a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time to earn Leeds a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace that moved the team five points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone. In a dramatic ending to a lackluster match at Elland Road, the referee needed to check the pitchside monitor before awarding a spot kick after Palace defender Marc Guéhi blocked a goal-bound header from Liam Cooper with a raised arm at a corner. Raphinha’s penalty kick was nonchalant as he stepped up to the ball and sent it to goalkeeper Vicente Guaita’s left. It was only a third win of the season for Leeds.