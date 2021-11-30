Los Angeles Angels sign longtime Reds RHP Michael Lorenzen

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen agreed to a $6.75 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The Anaheim native spent his first seven major league seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, making 295 appearances mostly as a reliever. He is 23-23 with a 4.07 ERA, 14 saves and 406 strikeouts. Lorenzen attended Fullerton Union High School and Cal State Fullerton, both a short distance from Angel Stadium. The Angels created a roster spot for Lorenzen earlier Tuesday by not tendering a contract to veteran infielder Phil Gosselin, who had seven homers and 47 RBIs last season.