LeBron James in NBA’s virus protocols, ruled out Tuesday

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

LeBron James has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and was ruled out for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Such a move almost certainly means one of two things: that James either tested positive for COVID-19 or had an inconclusive result. James said earlier this season that he is vaccinated. If James tested positive, he would likely be looking at a minimum of 10 days away from the Lakers unless he returns two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour span.