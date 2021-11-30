Former player, labor lawyer lead MLB into 9th work stoppage

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Clark was a minor league prospect in the Detroit Tigers’ system and Rob Manfred a junior lawyer on management’s legal team during Major League Baseball’s last work stoppage. Now, they lead billion-dollar factions of a fractured sport that is headed toward a lockout that would start when the collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday. It would be baseball’s ninth work stoppage, but the first since the 7 1/2-month strike of 1994-95 that wiped out the World Series. It will also be the union’s first since the death of former leader Marvin Miller.